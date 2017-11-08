The Latest: Florida man awaits court on scheduled execution

STARKE, Fla. — The latest on the execution of a Florida inmate (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

A Florida man convicted of two killings is awaiting a response from the U.S. Supreme Court on his request to block his scheduled execution.

Patrick Hannon is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Florida State Prison in Starke for the 1991 slayings of Brandon Snider and Robert Carter in Tampa. He would be the third Florida inmate to be executed since August. The state resumed executions in August following changes made to its death penalty sentencing law.

Florida Department of Corrections spokeswoman Michelle Glady said 53-year-old Hannon slept only three hours Tuesday night, awaking at 2:30 a.m. Glady said the condemned man was in good spirits and met with his wife for his final visit. Hannon also ate a meal of beef short ribs, potatoes, and ice cream.

___

6 a.m.

Florida is scheduled to execute an inmate who was convicted of slashing one man's throat and fatally shooting another in 1991.

Patrick Hannon, 53, is scheduled to die by lethal injection at Florida State Prison at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

He would be the third Florida inmate to be executed since August. The state resumed executions in August following changes made to its death penalty sentencing law, which now requires a unanimous jury vote for a death sentence.

The U.S. Supreme Court had found Florida's old sentencing law, which did not require unanimity, to be unconstitutional. However, the new sentencing law doesn't affect Hannon's case because the state's high court ruled that those decided before 2002 were not eligible for relief.