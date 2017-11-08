The Latest: Lawsuits filed for man facing execution tonight

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The Latest on the scheduled execution of a Mexican citizen in Texas (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

Attorneys for a Mexican citizen facing execution in Texas for the slaying of his 16-year-old cousin in 1997 have filed two federal lawsuits seeking to halt the punishment.

One lawsuit argues that Ruben Ramirez Cardenas' due process and civil rights are being violated because state officials won't release evidence to facilitate new DNA testing. Attorneys for the state argue the lawsuit is improper and that state courts have refused the request because Cardenas could not show that more advanced DNA tests would exonerate him.

Attorney Maurie Levin separately is arguing for a phone in the prison, so she can contact courts and the Texas governor before and during the execution. Texas prisons spokesman Jason Clark says cellphones are barred from Texas prisons by law and that no landline phone is accessible to execution witnesses.

12:15 a.m.

Attorneys for a Mexican citizen on death row in Texas for the abduction and slaying of his 16-year-old cousin more than two decades ago are looking to the federal courts in a last-day attempt to halt his execution.

Ruben Ramirez Cardenas is scheduled for lethal injection Wednesday evening for the February 1997 killing of Mayra Laguna in the Rio Grande Valley in far South Texas.

The high school student was snatched from a bedroom she shared with a younger sister at her family's public housing apartment in McAllen. Her body was found later in a canal near a lake.