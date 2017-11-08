The Latest: No verdict yet in Menendez bribery trial
A
A
Share via Email
NEWARK, N.J. — The Latest on jury deliberations in the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend (all times local):
3:30 p.m.
Jurors haven't reached a verdict after their second full day of deliberations in the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez.
The New Jersey Democrat is charged with accepting gifts from a wealthy friend in exchange for using his political influence. Deliberations began late Monday afternoon.
A juror who had a pre-existing scheduling conflict could be excused if the jury doesn't reach a verdict by the end of Thursday.
In that case, an alternate would replace her and deliberations would start over.
Jurors didn't send any evidence-related questions to the judge Wednesday, but asked to be excused an hour early to avoid traffic in Newark.
___
11 a.m.
The New Jersey Democrat is charged with accepting gifts from a wealthy friend in exchange for using his political influence.
The balance of the Senate could be affected if Menendez is convicted and then voted out by a two-thirds majority.
Though Democrat Phil Murphy was elected New Jersey governor Tuesday, incumbent Republican Chris Christie can name a replacement until he leaves office in January.
If jurors don't reach a verdict by Thursday evening, the judge says he'll excuse a juror who has a scheduled vacation beginning Monday and replace her with an alternate. The panel would then start over.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery
-
'Things need to change:' Halifax police officers charged after 2016 death in custody
-
Thieves steal from more than a dozen cars across Halifax in less than a week: police
-
Why finding 'It's okay to be white' posters at the U of C doesn't surprise anyone