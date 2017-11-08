The Latest: Obama heads to downtown Chicago for jury duty
CHICAGO — The Latest on Former President Barack Obama's expected appearance in Chicago for jury duty (all times local):
10:10 a.m.
Potential jurors are marking the fact they were summoned for duty in downtown Chicago on the same day that former President Barack Obama has been called to serve.
As local media reported that Obama left his house in the Kenwood
A senior law enforcement official who has been briefed says Obama is scheduled to show up for jury duty on Wednesday morning at the Richard J. Daley Center. The official, who is not authorized to speak about the former president's jury duty, spoke on condition of anonymity.
According to published reports, the Secret Service was at the courthouse on Tuesday in anticipation of Obama's appearance.
Like others, Obama is in line to be paid $17.20 a day for jury duty.
9:13 a.m.
Former President Barack Obama is expected to appear for jury duty in downtown Chicago.
The Daley Center houses various county agencies and several courtrooms where civil cases are heard.
Obama owns a home in the Kenwood
Obama isn't the first high-profile person to appear for jury duty in Chicago. In 2004, Oprah Winfrey was on a jury that convicted a man of murder.
