The Latest: Police trooper saves own life with tourniquet

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The Latest on a Pennsylvania State Police trooper who was shot and critically wounded during a traffic stop (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

Police say a Pennsylvania State Police trooper who was shot several times during a traffic stop likely saved his own life by applying a tourniquet to his leg before help arrived.

Cpl. Seth Kelly, a 13-year veteran, remains hospitalized in critical condition after suffering gunshot wounds to his neck and shoulder area and to his leg in the close-quarters gunfight. He's set to undergo another surgery to remove a bullet.

State police Capt. Richard D'Ambrosio says Kelly is "battling."

Twenty-two-year-old Daniel Khalil Clary faces charges that include attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault. Clary was shot and remains hospitalized.

___

10:45 a.m.

Authorities have identified a Pennsylvania State Police trooper who was shot several times during a traffic stop and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Police said Wednesday that Cpl. Seth J. Kelly, a 13-year veteran, suffered gunshot wounds to his neck and shoulder area and to his leg. He's set to undergo another surgery to remove a bullet.

State police Capt. Richard D'Ambrosio said Kelly was helping another trooper arrest a motorist they suspected of driving under the influence when a fight broke out. He said the suspect grabbed a gun from his car and opened fire, hitting Kelly. Both troopers returned fire, hitting the suspect, who then drove himself to the hospital.

The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Daniel Khalil Clary, of Effort, who remains hospitalized. He's charged with attempted homicide and other offences . He doesn't have an attorney who can comment on the case.

___

2:10 a.m.

Police have identified the suspect in the shooting of a Pennsylvania State Police trooper.

Twenty-two-year-old Daniel Khalil Clary, of Effort, is facing charges that include attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault.

Authorities say Clary engaged in a "knock-down, drag-out fight" with troopers after a routine traffic stop in Plainfield Township Tuesday morning. At one point, Clary managed to get free, grab his gun and fire at the troopers.

Both troopers returned fire, and Clary was struck multiple times. One trooper was hospitalized in "extremely critical" but stable condition after he was shot at least three times.

State police Capt. Richard D'Ambrosio says he's "very hopeful" the trooper will survive.