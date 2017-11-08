The Latest: Zimbabwe war vets 'expel' Mugabe as their leader
HARARE, Zimbabwe — The Latest on firing of Zimbabwe
6:50 p.m.
Zimbabwe's War Veterans Association says it has expelled President Robert Mugabe as its leader and has formed a revolutionary council to take over the ruling ZANU-PF party.
"We have completely disowned Mugabe," says the statement issued Wednesday in Johannesburg by war veterans leader Chris Mutsvangwa.
The association of former fighters for independence is loyal to fired
The war veterans' statement uses language similar to that used by Mugabe's guerrillas during their fight against white minority-ruled Rhodesia in the 1970s.
___
5:20 p.m.
Zimbabwe's fired
Emmerson Mnangagwa says in a statement obtained Wednesday that he had to leave Zimbabwe because of "incessant threats" to him and his family by people who allegedly have tried to kill him in the past.
Mnangagwa says he is safe but does not mention his location.
President Robert Mugabe said he fired Mnangagwa, one of Zimbabwe's two
___
4 p.m.
Zimbabwe's president says he fired his longtime ally for scheming to take power, including by consulting witch doctors.
President Robert Mugabe spoke publicly Wednesday for the first time since dismissing Emmerson Mnangagwa, who had been seen as Mugabe's potential successor. Now Mugabe's wife appears poised for the role.
The 93-year-old Mugabe told thousands of cheering supporters that Mnangagwa had plotted to take over since becoming a
Mnangagwa replaced Joice Mujuru, who had been ousted and accused by Mugabe of using witchcraft to take power.
"We have kicked him out for the same reasons," Mugabe said of Mnangagwa.
First lady Grace Mugabe has been endorsed by ruling party organs to take over from Mnangagwa as
