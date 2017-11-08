Top Trump lawyer urges extradition of ex-Salvadoran official
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Trump administration's top Supreme Court lawyer says extraditing a former high-ranking Salvadoran official to Spain for a war-crimes trial would promote good relations with an important ally against terrorism.
U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco urged the high court on Wednesday to clear the final hurdle to send Inocente Orlando Montano Morales to Spain on charges that he helped plot the 1989 killings of six Jesuit priests, five of whom were Spanish. The former colonel in El Salvador's armed forces served as vice minister for public security in 1980s.
Francisco wrote in a legal filing that lower courts have thoroughly considered and rejected Montano's arguments against extradition. He added Spain is "an important partner" in the war on terror.
Montano, who's 76, has denied involvement in the killings.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery
-
'Things need to change:' Halifax police officers charged after 2016 death in custody
-
Thieves steal from more than a dozen cars across Halifax in less than a week: police
-
Why finding 'It's okay to be white' posters at the U of C doesn't surprise anyone