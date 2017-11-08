Traffic ticket firm sues over unlicensed law practice claims

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida company that provides a way to resolve traffic tickets using a cellphone or computer says The Florida Bar and a more traditional ticket firm are conspiring to shut it down by making false allegations against it.

The company, TICKD, has filed a lawsuit seeking damages of more than $11 million from the Bar and from The Ticket Clinic, a law firm that operates across the country. TICKD CEO Chris Riley said Wednesday that the two have falsely alleged TICKD is practicing law without a license.

He says TICKD wants a federal judge to rule that its operations are legal and prevent The Ticket Clinic from filing ethical claims against the attorneys with whom TICKD works.