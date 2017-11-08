Traffic ticket firm sues over unlicensed law practice claims
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida company that provides a way to resolve traffic tickets using a cellphone or computer says The Florida Bar and a more traditional ticket firm are conspiring to shut it down by making false allegations against it.
The company, TICKD, has filed a lawsuit seeking damages of more than $11 million from the Bar and from The Ticket Clinic, a law firm that operates across the country. TICKD CEO Chris Riley said Wednesday that the two have falsely alleged TICKD is practicing law without a license.
He says TICKD wants a federal judge to rule that its operations are legal and prevent The Ticket Clinic from filing ethical claims against the attorneys with whom TICKD works.
Florida Bar spokeswoman Karen Kirksey and Ticket Clinic CEO Mark Gold each declined to comment immediately.
