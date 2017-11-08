Trial of Marine drill instructor accused of hazing nears end

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — Closing arguments could begin soon for a former Marine Corps drill instructor facing court-martial on charges including cruelty and maltreatment.

Prosecutors have spent more than a week at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina laying out the case against Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Felix. They returned to court Wednesday.

Several witnesses testified that Felix punched, choked and kicked recruits at the Marine Corps' Parris Island, South Carolina, training centre and was especially cruel toward Muslims, calling them terrorists.

Investigators said that after a confrontation with Felix, 20-year-old recruit Raheel Siddiqui fell three stories to his death in a suicide.

Felix's lawyer says the stories were blown out of proportion and some contradict others.