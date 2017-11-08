News / World

Trial of Marine drill instructor accused of hazing nears end

FILE - In this Oct., 31, 2017 file photo, U.S. Marine Gunnery Sgt. Joseph A. Felix, his wife, and his lawyers exit a courtroom after testimony at Camp Lejeune, N.C. Closing arguments could begin soon for a former Felix, a Marine Corps drill instructor facing court-martial on charges including cruelty and maltreatment. Prosecutors have spent more than a week at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina laying out the case against Felix. They returned to court Wednesday, Nov. 8. (Rory Laverty /The Washington Post/via AP, File)

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — Closing arguments could begin soon for a former Marine Corps drill instructor facing court-martial on charges including cruelty and maltreatment.

Prosecutors have spent more than a week at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina laying out the case against Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Felix. They returned to court Wednesday.

Several witnesses testified that Felix punched, choked and kicked recruits at the Marine Corps' Parris Island, South Carolina, training centre and was especially cruel toward Muslims, calling them terrorists.

Investigators said that after a confrontation with Felix, 20-year-old recruit Raheel Siddiqui fell three stories to his death in a suicide.

Felix's lawyer says the stories were blown out of proportion and some contradict others.

The Marine Corps has said Felix's case is part of widespread hazing of recruits involving nearly two dozen people.

