Troops, residents of Vietnam's Hoi An clean up from floods

HOI AN, Vietnam — The scenic Vietnamese city of Hoi An is rushing to dig itself out of mud and debris after major flooding just days ahead of a regional summit in the nearby city of Danang.

The spouses of several Asia-Pacific leaders are due to visit the UNESCO World Heritage site during the annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. About 1,000 soldiers were out Wednesday in ankle deep mud removing the debris and water and clearing rubbish from the city's river.