UN labour agency backs Qatar reforms on migrant worker rights
GENEVA — The United Nations
The International Labor Organization says it closed a formal complaint procedure "concerning non-observance by Qatar of the Forced Labor Convention."
Qatari
The complaint process, opened in 2014, put pressure on Qatar to reform and end the "kafala" sponsorship system that binds workers to their employer.
Qatar relies heavily on a massive workforce of migrant workers from Asia to expand its infrastructure. It includes stadiums, hotels and transport projects linked to the 2022 World Cup.
