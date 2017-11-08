US stocks waver as banks slip; household goods makers rise
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes are little changed Wednesday afternoon as a recent decline in interest rates continues to put pressure on banks, and energy companies also move lower. Household products and food companies are trading higher and technology companies are eking out a small gain as video game publishers jump.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index was little changed at 2,591 as of 12:45 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 2 points to 23,555. The Nasdaq composite rose 5 points, or 0.1
The S&P 500 has jumped 21
BONDS: Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dipped held at 2.32
Bank of America fell 41 cents, or 1.5
The S&P 500 banking index is down for the fourth day in a row since it reached its highest level in a decade, dating back to before the housing crisis and the global financial crisis.
LEADERS: Companies that make and sell household goods did better than the rest of the market. Wal-Mart added $1.22, or 1.4
SNAP SNAPPED: Social media site Snap tumbled after the company reported weak user growth and revenue in its latest quarter as it faces intense competition from Facebook's Instagram and WhatsApp, among others. Snap lost more than $440 million in its latest quarter. The stock dropped $2.49, or 16.5
ON HOLD?: Time Warner Cable slumped after AT&T Chief Financial Officer John Stephens said it's "uncertain" when AT&T will be able to finish buying the company. AT&T had expected to complete the deal by the end of the year. Stephens said AT&T is still in talks with the Justice Department about getting the $85 billion purchase approved. Time Warner Cable slid $3.46, or 3.77
POWER UP: Take-Two Interactive Software, the publisher of games including "Grand Theft Auto" and "NBA2K," jumped after its second-quarter revenue blew past Wall Street's estimates. Analysts said its revenue from online games and digital spending was better than expected. The stock soared $11.45, or 10.8
HUMANA PLUNGES: Health insurer Humana plunged $14.32, or 5.6
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude reversed an early loss and gained 34 cents to $57.54 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, picked up 61 cents, or 1
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 113.72 yen from 113.87 yen. The euro rose to $1.1591 from $1.1589.
OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX was little changed
___
AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jayt
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Why finding 'It's okay to be white' posters at the U of C doesn't surprise anyone
-
Winnipeg over Disney? Calgary boys unimpressed with parents' surprise trip south
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery
-
'Things need to change:' Halifax police officers charged after 2016 death in custody