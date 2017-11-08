Venezuela assembly passes new law clamping down on media

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela's all-powerful constitutional assembly has passed a wide-reaching law that clamps down on the media and orders prison sentences of up to 20 years for anyone who "instigates hate."

The law passed Wednesday by the pro-government assembly prohibits Venezuelans from spreading any message through TV, radio or social media that instigates violence or hate.

Penalties for breaking the law will be stiff: Anyone who publicly promotes hate aimed at specific groups — including for political orientation — could potentially face 10 to 20 years in prison.

President Nicolas Maduro and his allies frequently accuse the opposition of promoting hate.