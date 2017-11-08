Woman faces sentencing for fiance's river kayaking death

GOSHEN, N.Y. — A woman who admitted to causing her fiance's death by removing a plug from his kayak before a Hudson River outing is facing sentencing in an upstate New York court.

Thirty-seven-year-old Angelika Graswald is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Orange County Court, where she pleaded guilty last summer to criminally negligent homicide.

The plea came weeks before she was set to stand trial on second-degree murder and manslaughter charges in the death of 46-year-old Vincent Viafore, of Poughkeepsie, who drowned while the couple was kayaking in April 2015.

Graswald, a Latvian national, admitted to pulling out the plug to Viafore's kayak before they set out on the river on a day when conditions were dangerous.