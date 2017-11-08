Wounded Virginia officer 'awake and talking' after shooting
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Authorities say a Virginia police officer who was shot and wounded while trying to detain a 15-year-old boy is now "awake and talking" after undergoing two surgeries.
News outlets report that Portsmouth police spokeswoman Misty Holley released the latest update into the unidentified officer's condition Tuesday night.
Chapman said the officer was responding to a call Monday and saw the youth, whom she knew to be a runaway. When she tried to detain him, police say the boy shot her multiple times.
He was arrested later at a nearby apartment complex and was found to be still wearing the wounded officer's handcuffs.
The teen, whom Chapman did not identify because he's charged as a juvenile, is charged with attempted capital murder and other
