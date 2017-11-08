WWII soldier to be buried on Veterans Day in Michigan
A
A
Share via Email
DETROIT — The remains of a World War II soldier from Detroit will be laid to rest on Veterans Day in northern Michigan.
The Detroit Free Press reports that Army Technician Fourth Grade Pete M. Counter was 24 when he went missing in action.
The
He will be buried Saturday in Onaway with full military
His name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at a monument site in the Philippines along with the names of other soldiers missing in action from the war. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he's been identified.
___
Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Why finding 'It's okay to be white' posters at the U of C doesn't surprise anyone
-
Winnipeg over Disney? Calgary boys unimpressed with parents' surprise trip south
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery
-
'Things need to change:' Halifax police officers charged after 2016 death in custody