10 Things to Know for Today

1. 'I GIVE CHINA GREAT CREDIT'

The U.S. president criticizes the "very one-sided and unfair" trade relationship between Washington and Beijing, but says he doesn't blame China for having taken advantage of the U.S.

2. TPP TALKS KICK OFF AT APEC

Talks aimed at salvaging a Pacific Rim trade pact rejected by Trump resumes on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

3. DEMOCRATS SEE WINS AS MOMENTUM FOR 2018 STATE ELECTIONS

In elections around the country, Democrats flipped about two dozen state legislative seats, a key in the redistricting process.

4. WHY TAX REFORM IS IMPORTANT TO GOP

Republicans contend that the party's electoral fortunes next year hinge on whether they succeed in their dream to redraft the nation's complex, inefficient tax code.

5. A HOLLYWOOD ENDING FOR THE TIMES

Kevin Spacey is being cut from Ridley Scott's finished film "All the Money in the World" and replaced by Christopher Plummer just over one month before it's supposed to hit theatres .

6. 'FIND MY LV HERO'

Nearly six weeks after the Las Vegas massacre, a Facebook page to help victims find the people who aided them has led to at least 25 connections.

7. NORTH KOREA, CAUTIOUSLY, GOES ONLINE

A two-tiered system allows the elite and hackers to surf with relative freedom, but the masses are kept inside a national intranet, sealed off from the outside world and carefully surveilled, AP learns.

8. IS MILITANTS EVACUATE LAST STRONGHOLD IN SYRIA

The fall of Boukamal, a strategic town on the border with Iraq, means remaining extremists are currently holed up in small towns and villages along the border with Iraq and in the Syrian desert.

9. WHO ARE MOST LIKELY TO SEEK LOAN RELIEF

Students who attended for-profit colleges filed more than 98 per cent of the requests for student loan forgiveness alleging fraud by their schools, government data show.

10. CMA AWARDS EMOTIONAL, POLITICAL