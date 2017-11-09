Bannon set to address conservative group in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Former White House adviser Steve Bannon is scheduled to speak to members of a conservative political group in New Hampshire about the "current happenings in Washington" and give his perspective on the 2018 midterm elections.
Protests are expected ahead of the 603 Alliance's Thursday night event with Bannon in Manchester.
Bannon has taken on the Washington establishment since being forced out in August as President Donald Trump's top White House strategist. He has returned to running conservative Breitbart News, using the post to attack the establishment and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Bannon also is promoting a field of primary challengers to take on incumbent Republicans in Congress, especially the Senate.
