Boxing coach tackles suspected package thief
A
A
Share via Email
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh property manager who's also a part-time boxing coach recognized and tackled a man suspected of repeatedly stealing packages from apartment buildings and held him until police arrived.
Mike McSorley took down the suspected thief early Wednesday.
Pittsburgh police say they arrested 42-year-old Samuel David in connection with the thefts. No lawyer was listed for him in online court documents.
McSorley trains professional boxers at a nearby gym. He says he recognized the man from surveillance footage of prior thefts.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Why finding 'It's okay to be white' posters at the U of C doesn't surprise anyone
-
Millard’s texts reveal savagery, self-absorption, lack of empathy: DiManno
-
Expanded parental leave, new caregiver benefit, to come into effect Dec. 3
-
Kevin Spacey to be cut from finished Ridley Scott film and replaced by Christopher Plummer