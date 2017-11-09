California billionaire to now spend $20M on impeachment ads
A
A
Share via Email
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California billionaire Tom Steyer is doubling his spending on ads calling for President Donald Trump's impeachment to $20 million.
The Democratic donor said Thursday that he'll release two new ads in the coming weeks. That's on top of an ad he began airing nationally in October.
His fresh investment comes despite prominent Democrats such as U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi arguing that impeachment calls are a distraction.
Steyer says "establishment" Democrats don't understand how to motivate the party's voters.
Steyer's ad has drawn rebuke from Trump as well as Fox News, which is refusing to air it. Trump has called Steyer "wacky and totally unhinged."
Steyer is weighing a run for U.S. Senate against fellow Democrats Dianne Feinstein, the incumbent, and Kevin de Leon.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Two Nova Scotia men from same area found dead in ocean within two days
-
Major Canadian brewer not a-moose-d by Vermont pub, waging trademark battle
-
YouTube channel 'encore+' resurrects Canadian TV shows, films for a new generation
-
Millard’s texts reveal savagery, self-absorption, lack of empathy: DiManno