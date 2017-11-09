Centenarian dies after being hurt in Baltimore house fire
BALTIMORE — Authorities say a 106-year-old man has died of injuries suffered in a fire in his Baltimore home.
Fire department officials tell local media that Lloyd Taylor was injured Sunday in a fire in his home near Coppin State University. He suffered second-degree burns to his hands, arms, and chest, and was taken to a hospital.
Authorities say Taylor died Wednesday from respiratory failure caused by smoke inhalation.
Officials say the blaze was caused by cooking.
