City clerk searching for owner of dentures left at polls
PORTLAND, Maine — A city clerk in Maine is looking for the owner of a set of dentures left behind in a polling booth.
The Portland Press Herald reports the false teeth were discovered during Tuesday's election. An election clerk found the teeth in an auditorium that serves as a polling place in Portland.
The dentures are now in a plastic bag in the city clerk's office in Portland City Hall, just a few steps away from the polling place.
Residents voted on City Council races, a school rebuilding project, a state Medicaid expansion drive and other issues on Tuesday.
