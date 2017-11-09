Congressman and climate change activist awarded JFK honour
A
A
Share via Email
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A Florida congressman and the leader of a national campaign to address climate change have been named recipients of this year's John F. Kennedy New Frontier Awards.
U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo and May Boeve, executive director of 350.org, will be presented the awards on Nov. 16 at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government.
The awards were created to
Kennedy's grandson, Jack Schlossberg, said Boeve and Curbelo answered his grandfather's call by taking on the "greatest challenge facing the world today - climate change."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Two Nova Scotia men from same area found dead in ocean within two days
-
Expanded parental leave, new caregiver benefit, to come into effect Dec. 3
-
Kevin Spacey to be cut from finished Ridley Scott film and replaced by Christopher Plummer
-
Millard’s texts reveal savagery, self-absorption, lack of empathy: DiManno