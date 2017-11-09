Cops: Man threatened worker in Sunday-Tuesday mixup

MILFORD, Conn. — Police in Connecticut say a man who mixed up Tuesday with Sunday has been arrested after threatening a construction worker with a knife.

Milford Police say 48-year-old Myles Safyre came up to a construction worker on Tuesday, telling him to stop working because it was Sunday.

When the construction worker asked him to leave the work zone, police say Safyre pulled out a knife and demanded that he stop working.

Safyre was arrested on charges of threatening and breach of peace. Court records on Thursday said he was ordered held in custody.