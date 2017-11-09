Demonstrators protest outside NYC home of former Nazi guard

NEW YORK — A crowd of teens from an Orthodox Jewish school are protesting a former Nazi concentration camp guard who lives in New York City.

A group of about 100 students demonstrated outside the Queens home of 94-year-old Jakiw Palij (PAH'-lee) on Thursday, the 79th anniversary of Kristallnacht. He did not come out as they shouted "Your neighbour is a Nazi."

Palij was a guard at the Trawniki (trahf-NEE'-kee) concentration camp in Nazi-occupied Poland in 1943. He has said he was forced to be a guard.

A federal judge removed Palij's citizenship in 2003, saying he falsified his immigration application. New York's legislators have urged the federal government to deport him.