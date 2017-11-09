Demonstrators protest outside NYC home of former Nazi guard
NEW YORK — A crowd of teens from an Orthodox Jewish school are protesting a former Nazi concentration camp guard who lives in New York City.
A group of about 100 students demonstrated outside the Queens home of 94-year-old Jakiw Palij (PAH'-lee) on Thursday, the 79th anniversary of Kristallnacht. He did not come out as they shouted "Your
Palij was a guard at the Trawniki (trahf-NEE'-kee) concentration camp in Nazi-occupied Poland in 1943. He has said he was forced to be a guard.
A federal judge removed Palij's citizenship in 2003, saying he falsified his immigration application. New York's legislators have urged the federal government to deport him.
On Nov. 9, 1938, Nazis in Germany attacked Jewish homes, businesses and synagogues.
