Denver may soon require environment-friendly 'green' roofs
Denver may become the latest city to require rooftop gardens or solar panels on big new buildings.
Backers say the move will keep the outdoor air cooler, make storm water easier to manage and reduce the amount of energy burned by air conditioners.
A ballot initiative mandating environment-friendly roofs in Denver had 53
If it passes, Denver would join San Francisco, Paris, London and other global cities that require or encourage builders to put "green roofs" on large new buildings.
The Denver measure goes further than most, requiring many existing buildings to be retrofitted with green roofs whenever the old roof wears out and is replaced.
Opponents say that would hurt owners, nonprofits and affordable housing programs.
