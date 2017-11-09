Despite Trump's scorn, early 'Obamacare' sign-ups top 600k
WASHINGTON — Despite President Donald Trump's efforts to take down "Obamacare," more than 600,000 people signed up for coverage the first week of open
With only four days of data, experts said it's hard to discern a trend. But definitely the Affordable Care Act doesn't seem to be collapsing. If anything sign-ups for 2018 are on track with previous years.
Figures from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services showed that 601,462 people signed up Nov. 1-4 in the 39 states served by the federal HealthCare.gov
Because sign-ups for states running their own health insurance markets are not included in the early data, overall national
"It's quite clear that the ACA is still functioning, and functioning reasonably well," said Larry Levitt of the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation.
Sign-ups on a daily basis are up, he added, "but these numbers don't necessarily tell you whether
Enacted under former President Barack Obama, the health care law offers subsidized private insurance to people who don't have coverage on the job. This year's
Trump has repeatedly tweeted that "Obamacare" is collapsing or imploding. He abruptly stopped payments that reimburse insurers for providing lower copays and deductibles to low-income people, contributing to a spike in premiums. His administration cut the sign-up season in half, slashed the advertising budget, and dialed back on
But all the political turmoil hasn't had a dramatic impact on
"If there was sabotage, you would expect to see these numbers substantially lower in the beginning of the year, because people wouldn't know it was open
The numbers don't seem to indicate a surge in consumer interest either, he added. "If there was a surge, you would expect these numbers to be substantially higher," Sloan said.
Separately, a study of the federal HealthCare.gov
Administration spokesman Johnathan Monroe said when it comes to consumer service, the aim is "a seamless open
The seemingly drama-free start to sign-ups doesn't mean an end to concerns about the Trump administration's stewardship.
Open
Separately, acting counter to Trump's efforts to unravel "Obamacare," millions of consumers eligible for income-based financial assistance will have access to basic "bronze" plans for no monthly premium. Some experts that quirk this year could increase
The Kaiser foundation estimates 4.5 million uninsured people are eligible for subsidies that would allow them to get a free bronze plan for 2018.
