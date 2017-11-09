Egyptian officials say 10 Nubians arrested over protests

LUXOR, Egypt — Egyptian officials say police have arrested 10 Nubians for taking part in a protest over the recent death in detention of a prominent Nubian activist in the southern city of Aswan.

The officials say those arrested are accused of protesting illegally and disrupting public order. The officials spoke on Thursday on condition of anonymity because they aren't authorized to talk to reporters.

Gamal Sorour, who died in detention on Sunday, was among 25 Nubians arrested in Aswan in September for staging a peaceful protest. They were demanding the return of Nubians to their ancestral lands from which they were evicted in the 1960s to make way for a lake created behind the High Dam on the Nile.