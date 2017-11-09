Election could lead to long-term water deal for Flint

FLINT, Mich. — The election of new City Council members might break an impasse and lead to a long-term deal over drinking water in Flint, Michigan.

The state has been asking a federal judge to allow Flint's mayor to bypass the council and approve a 30-year agreement with the Great Lakes Water Authority. It's part of a strategy to get the city past a lead contamination crisis.

Judge David Lawson said Thursday he'll postpone a hearing until Nov. 20, a week after five new council members take office.

Lawson had ordered the former council to come up with a long-term water source by Oct. 23. Instead, the council asked for more time.