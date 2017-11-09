Erdogan slams opposition for installing LGBTI quota
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Turkey's main opposition party of moving away from the country's moral values after a small opposition-run municipality installed a quota for LGBTI candidates running for a
In a speech to local administrators Thursday, Erdogan said he believed the people would give the opposition party "the lesson they deserve" at an election in 2019.
Erdogan, a pious Muslim, slammed the pro-secular main opposition Republican people's Party, or CHP, saying "we have no business with those who have declared war on the people's values."
Although homosexuality is not banned in Turkey, rights activists say LGBTI members face discrimination and stigma.
Erdogan's ruling party hails from Turkey's Islamic movement.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
The racists who seek division are getting braver. So should we all: Mochama
-
Why finding 'It's okay to be white' posters at the U of C doesn't surprise anyone
-
Major Canadian brewer not a-moose-d by Vermont pub, waging trademark battle
-
Kevin Spacey to be cut from finished Ridley Scott film and replaced by Christopher Plummer