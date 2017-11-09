EU raises growth forecast for eurozone to decade high

BRUSSELS — The European Union has raised its 2017 growth forecast for the 19-country eurozone to a decade high.

In its autumn forecast published Thursday, the executive Commission said it expects growth this year of 2.2 per cent , which would be the bloc's highest rate since 2007. Previously it thought growth would be 1.7 per cent .

The Commission also raised its growth forecast for next year to 2.1 per cent from 1.8 per cent .