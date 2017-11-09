Evaluation: Man incompetent for trial in officer's slaying

DETROIT — The state's Forensic Center has found a Detroit man incompetent to stand trial in the slaying of a university police officer and a separate shooting of two city officers.

Prosecutors asked a Detroit district court judge Thursday for an independent evaluation for Raymond Durham.

Durham is charged with first-degree murder in the November 2016 shooting of 29-year-old Wayne State University Sgt. Collin Rose and attempted murder in the March shootings of two Detroit officers. Durham has twice been found incompetent for trial in the March shootings.

Defence attorney Gabi (GAH'-bee) Silver said Thursday that she still is "not able to effectively communicate" with Durham.

Briefs by prosecutors on the evaluation request are due Nov. 17. Silver has until Dec. 1 to respond.