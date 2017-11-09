Father of 14-year-old killed in rollover wants kids to learn
A
A
Share via Email
WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. — Hundreds of people gathered on the town green in West Brookfield, Massachusetts, to mourn the loss of three students killed in a crash, while the father of one of the victims said he hopes other teenagers will learn from the tragedy.
Lena Noonan, Jaclyn Desrosiers and Christian Congelos were killed Tuesday when the car Noonan was driving went off the road, hit a tree and rolled over. They attended Quaboag (KWAY'-bog) Regional Middle-High School in Warren.
John Desrosiers wept for his 14-year-old daughter, Jaclyn, during a candlelight vigil Wednesday, saying he hoped others would learn to drive safely. He called it a freak accident and said his daughter's best friend was driving, although she wasn't old enough to carry passengers.
He said he hoped inexperienced drivers would learn not to joyride.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Major Canadian brewer not a-moose-d by Vermont pub, waging trademark battle
-
Metro Talks: Education minister on substitute shortage, inclusion changes, rebuilding trust with teachers
-
Kevin Spacey to be cut from finished Ridley Scott film and replaced by Christopher Plummer
-
Why finding 'It's okay to be white' posters at the U of C doesn't surprise anyone