Governor investigating allegations of altered police report

BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is investigating allegations that a state trooper was ordered by a superior to alter a police report after arresting the daughter of a judge.

The Republican governor called the allegations serious Thursday. He said he hasn't asked for resignations or put anyone on leave and hopes to complete the review quickly.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court, Trooper Ryan Sceviour says he responded to an accident on Oct. 16 in Worcester. He arrested the driver, the daughter of a Massachusetts judge, after she allegedly failed sobriety tests. The suit says she indicated she had a heroin addiction.

Sceviour claims he was ordered by the head of the state police, Col. Richard McKeon, to remove references to the judge in the report.