Governor investigating allegations of altered police report
BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is investigating allegations that a state trooper was ordered by a superior to alter a police report after arresting the daughter of a judge.
The Republican governor called the allegations serious Thursday. He said he hasn't asked for resignations or put anyone on leave and hopes to complete the review quickly.
In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court, Trooper Ryan Sceviour says he responded to an accident on Oct. 16 in Worcester. He arrested the driver, the daughter of a Massachusetts judge, after she allegedly failed sobriety tests. The suit says she indicated she had a heroin addiction.
Sceviour claims he was ordered by the head of the state police, Col. Richard McKeon, to remove references to the judge in the report.
McKeon declined to comment to reporters Thursday.
