Greek extremist gunman's furlough fuels security debate

ATHENS, Greece — A gunman for the now-defunct Greek extremist group November 17 has been granted a 48-hour furlough from an Athens jail, fueling a political debate on prison sentencing and law and order in Greece.

Dimitris Koufodinas, 59, is serving life for participation in 11 of the extreme left-wing group's 23 assassinations. His victims include the brother-in-law of the current conservative Greek opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who described the furlough as "inconceivable."

Casually dressed and smiling, Koufodinas walked out of Athens' Korydallos prison Thursday and was hugged by a small group of friends and supporters.