Hezbollah calls on Saudis to stay out of Lebanese affairs

BEIRUT — Hezbollah has called on Saudi Arabia to stay out of Lebanese affairs, saying the resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri, announced from Riyadh over the weekend, "has raised many questions."

In a statement, the militant group's parliamentary bloc said Saudi Arabia was mired in crisis after the failure of its 2 1/2 -year military intervention in Yemen, which has led to a military stalemate.

Saudi Arabia has demanded that Hezbollah, a powerful Iran-backed group, play no role in Lebanon's government.