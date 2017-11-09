Hezbollah calls on Saudis to stay out of Lebanese affairs
BEIRUT — Hezbollah has called on Saudi Arabia to stay out of Lebanese affairs, saying the resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri, announced from Riyadh over the weekend, "has raised many questions."
In a statement, the militant group's parliamentary bloc said Saudi Arabia was mired in crisis after the failure of its 2
Saudi Arabia has demanded that Hezbollah, a powerful Iran-backed group, play no role in Lebanon's government.
The Shiite group has been represented in Lebanon's parliament since 1992 and is a key member of the coalition government. Its armed wing is more powerful than Lebanon's army, and its fighters battle alongside Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces in Syria.
