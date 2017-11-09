Hydrogen-powered trains to run on German rails from 2021
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BERLIN — Commuters in northern Germany will be able to travel on the world's first hydrogen-powered trains in four years' time.
French engineering giant Alstom says it has signed an agreement to deliver 14 fuel-cell trains to LNVG, a rail company in Germany's Lower Saxony state.
The trains will begin operating on routes between Cuxhaven, Bremerhaven, Bremervoerde and Buxtehude from December 2021.
Alstom said Thursday that the Coradia iLint trains will have a range of up to 1,000
Hydrogen engines emit only water
There are plans to produce the hydrogen using electricity from Lower Saxony's many wind turbines.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Major Canadian brewer not a-moose-d by Vermont pub, waging trademark battle
-
Metro Talks: Education minister on substitute shortage, inclusion changes, rebuilding trust with teachers
-
Kevin Spacey to be cut from finished Ridley Scott film and replaced by Christopher Plummer
-
Why finding 'It's okay to be white' posters at the U of C doesn't surprise anyone