International court opens probe into Burundi violence

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — International Criminal Court judges have authorized an investigation into allegations of crimes including murder, rape and torture in Burundi, announcing the decision shortly after the East African nation formally quit the court.

Judges who studied evidence provided by prosecutors say it offers "a reasonable basis to proceed with an investigation" into crimes committed since April 26, 2015, allegedly by "State agents and other groups implementing State policies."

Burundi descended into violence that left hundreds dead in 2015 after President Pierre Nkurunziza announced plans to run for a third term, a move widely seen as unconstitutional.

The court announced Thursday that the authorization was issued under seal on Oct. 25, two days before Burundi's withdrawal from the ICC.