Iowa military museum may close amid financial struggles

DES MOINES, Iowa — A museum that commemorates military milestones that took place in Des Moines is financially struggling and could close if it doesn't find additional support.

The Des Moines Register reports that the Fort Des Moines Museum and Education Center's three volunteers only open the facility to the public one day a week or through appointments.

Matthew Harvey is president of the museum's board of directors. He says the museum has received few monetary donations and some volunteers have given their own money to help pay the bills.

The museum opened in 2004 but failed to attract many visitors and donors.

The fort was the site of the Army's first black officer's training class in 1917. It was later the first location to train women for the Army.

___