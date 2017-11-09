News / World

Israel holds large air force drill with 8 other countries

In this Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 photo, An Israeli air force F-15s of the Knights of the twin tail 133 squadron fly over Ovda airbase near Eilat, southern Israel, during the 2017 Blue Flag exercise. Israel's military is holding the largest ever air drill of its kind with pilots from eight countries simulating combat scenarios. It said Thursday that Germany, India and France are taking part for the first time in the two week drill codenamed "blue flag," held every two years. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

JERUSALEM — Israel's military is holding its largest-ever air drill with pilots from eight countries simulating combat scenarios.

It said on Thursday that Germany, India and France are taking part for the first time in the two-week drill codenamed "Blue Flag." The exercise is held every two years.

Dozens of fighter jets and other aircraft face off in training exercises and drills, ranging from air battles to dealing with anti-aircraft systems.

The drill comes as Israel faces challenges from neighbouring Syria where the Iran-backed Shiite Lebanese militant group Hezbollah is fighting alongside government forces.

Israel fears its archenemy Iran will establish a Shiite "corridor" on its doorstep, with land links from Iran to Lebanon, allowing for the movement of militants and weapons across the region.

