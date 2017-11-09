Jerome Powell's hearing for Fed chairman set for Nov. 28

WASHINGTON — The Senate Banking Committee has scheduled its confirmation hearing for Jerome Powell's nomination to be chairman of the Federal Reserve for Nov. 28.

Committee Chairman Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, says in a statement that he had a positive meeting on Wednesday with Powell and called him "well-equipped to lead our economy and the country in a positive direction."

Powell, who has been a member of the Fed's board since 2012, was nominated last week for the top job by President Donald Trump, who decided against selecting current Fed Chair Janet Yellen for a second term.