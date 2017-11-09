Jumbo air tanker wins protest, may fight more US wildfires
BOISE, Idaho — A giant passenger jet converted to fight wildfires but grounded by U.S. officials during much of this year's fire season could be aloft much more next year.
The U.S. Government Accountability Office on Thursday sided with Global SuperTanker Services in its protest against the U.S. Forest Service.
The Colorado-based company challenged the Forest Service's 5,000-gallon (19,
The accountability office says the Forest Service's decision to exclude the jumbo air tanker from competing for federal contracts isn't reasonable.
Officials recommended the Forest Service revise its size limits and the company be reimbursed costs involved in making the protest.
Global SuperTanker CEO Jim Wheeler says he's pleased with the decision.
