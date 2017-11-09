Jurors in 3rd full day of deliberations in Menendez trial

NEWARK, N.J. — Jurors are in their third full day of deliberations in Sen. Bob Menendez's bribery trial.

The New Jersey Democrat is charged with accepting gifts from a wealthy friend in exchange for his political influence.

Jurors deliberated for about an hour Monday afternoon then all day Tuesday and Wednesday without reaching a verdict.

If they don't reach a verdict by Thursday evening, they'll have to start anew on Monday. One of the jurors has a scheduled vacation, and the judge said he'll replace that panelist with an alternate.

Menendez and Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen (MEHL'-genn) are accused of a bribery scheme in which Melgen flew Menendez on his private jet and paid for luxury hotels, in exchange for Menendez lobbying government officials on Melgen's behalf.