Jurors in 3rd full day of deliberations in Menendez trial
NEWARK, N.J. — Jurors are in their third full day of deliberations in Sen. Bob Menendez's bribery trial.
The New Jersey Democrat is charged with accepting gifts from a wealthy friend in exchange for his political influence.
Jurors deliberated for about an hour Monday afternoon then all day Tuesday and Wednesday without reaching a verdict.
If they don't reach a verdict by Thursday evening, they'll have to start anew on Monday. One of the jurors has a scheduled vacation, and the judge said he'll replace that panelist with an alternate.
Menendez and Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen (MEHL'-genn) are accused of a bribery scheme in which Melgen flew Menendez on his private jet and paid for luxury hotels, in exchange for Menendez lobbying government officials on Melgen's behalf.
Both men say there was no bribery arrangement.
