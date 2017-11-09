Lawsuits: Louisiana frat hazed pledge before deadly crash
LAFAYETTE, La. — Two lawsuits claim fraternity members at a Louisiana university hazed a pledge and kept him awake for three days before he fell asleep at the wheel of a car that struck and killed another student.
University of Louisiana at Lafayette student Michael Gallagher Jr.'s car struck and killed 23-year-old Rustam Nizamutdinov last November. He sued the Kappa Sigma fraternity and university officials last Friday. Nizamutdinov's mother sued the fraternity in September.
Gallagher's suit claims university officials knew or should have known about a pattern of hazing by Kappa Sigma chapter members before the deadly collision.
The suits come amid a broad review of hazing policies in the state's higher-education system. Gov. John Bel Edwards called for the review after the Sept. 14 death of a Louisiana State University student.
