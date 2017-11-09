Macron tours French naval base in Abu Dhabi near new Louvre
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — French President Emmanuel Macron is touring a French naval base in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
A military band played "La Marseillaise"
Macron later boarded and walked through the French frigate Jean Bart.
The French naval base opened in 2009
Macron on Wednesday night helped inaugurate the new Louvre Abu Dhabi with his wife, Brigitte, alongside several kings and rulers in the Arab world.
