Man convicted of murder in 2015 NYC police officer slaying
NEW YORK — A man has been convicted of fatally shooting a New York City police officer in 2015.
Thirty-seven-year-old Demetrius Blackwell was found guilty of murder and other charges Thursday in the death of police Officer Brian Moore.
The 25-year-old and his partner were in street clothes in an unmarked car when they attempted to stop Blackwell, who was suspected of carrying a handgun. Authorities say the Queens resident opened fire, striking Moore in the head. He died two days later and was posthumously promoted to Detective First-Grade. His partner wasn't hurt.
In closing arguments, prosecutors described Blackwell as "remorseless," saying he was more concerned about who won the Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao (PAK'-ee-ow) bout as Moore lay dying at a hospital.
