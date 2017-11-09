Mexico City: 2 detained in connection with quake collapse
Mexico City authorities have detained two people involved in construction of a building that partially collapsed in the deadly Sept. 19 earthquake.
City prosecutor Edmundo Garrido says the two did not comply with code and deviated from construction plans.
Prosecutors contend that the director of the project and the person responsible for structural integrity have "criminal liability." The suspects were not identified.
Another person was detained in late October in connection with the same building and charged with criminal negligence.
The building was just a year old, but suffered damage to 90
The magnitude 7.1 quake killed 369 people, including 228 in the capital, where 38 buildings collapsed and thousands more were damaged.
