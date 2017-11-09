Minneapolis transgender pols: Wins show hatred won't stand
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MINNEAPOLIS — Two newly elected transgender members of the Minneapolis City Council hugged, shared a high-five and enjoyed cheers from onlookers as they met at City Hall.
Andrea Jenkins and Phillipe Cunningham take office in January. They say their historic wins are a victory for equality in the U.S.
Jenkins and Cunningham know their way around City Hall. Jenkins, a 56-year-old transgender woman, spent years as a policy aide to two previous council members. Cunningham, a 29-year-old transgender man, worked in the mayor's office.
Cunningham says when voters found out he was transgender and black — and that his husband also is transgender — they said, "That's who I want to represent my
Jenkins says their election is a signal that "hatred and bigotry in this country will not stand."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Millard’s texts reveal savagery, self-absorption, lack of empathy: DiManno
-
Feds tout expanded parental leave, new caregiver benefit as questions remain
-
YouTube channel 'encore+' resurrects Canadian TV shows, films for a new generation
-
Two Nova Scotia men from same area found dead in ocean within two days