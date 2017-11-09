Minnesota terror convict released to family
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota man serving 20 years of supervised release for conspiring to join the Islamic State has been released from his federal halfway house.
U.S. District Judge Michael Davis granted 21-year-old Abdullahi Mohamud Yusuf's release to his family Thursday.
While at the halfway house, Yusuf received
As condition of his release, Yusuf is barred from social media and accessing content with extremist views.
Yusuf was among nine Minnesota men sentenced last year for conspiring to join the militant group in Syria. He was barely 18 when FBI agents stopped him in 2014 as he was trying to leave the United States. He
