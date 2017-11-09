Minnesota terror convict released to family

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota man serving 20 years of supervised release for conspiring to join the Islamic State has been released from his federal halfway house.

U.S. District Judge Michael Davis granted 21-year-old Abdullahi Mohamud Yusuf's release to his family Thursday.

While at the halfway house, Yusuf received counselling , mentoring and an award for being a role model to other residents.

As condition of his release, Yusuf is barred from social media and accessing content with extremist views.