Neo-fascist Italian detained after attack on RAI reporter

ROME — Italian police have detained a man caught on video head-butting a reporter from state-run RAI television amid an interview about his support for a neo-fascist movement.

The violence against the RAI journalist, Daniele Piervincenzi, has led newscasts in Italy for two days. It has prompted calls by Rome's mayor for a march against organized crime this weekend.

Piervincenzi and his RAI cameraman were conducting interviews in Ostia after the neo-fascist, anti-immigrant CasaPound movement scored big in Ostia municipal elections Sunday. One of their subjects, Roberto Spada, who had voiced support for CasaPound, suddenly interrupted the interview, head-butted Piervincenzi, chased after him and the cameraman and beat them with a stick.